Michelle Lujan Grisham on U.S. covid-19 response: 'Most outrageous environment I’ve ever worked in'

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) talks about using her past government experience to battle the coronavirus today, her views on the statues debate and what it means to be in the conversation to be Joe Biden's running mate.

About Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. "Cape Up" is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions. All Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart episodes All podcasts

In this episode