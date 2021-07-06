Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
How Ty Seidule went from revering Robert E. Lee to being one of his fiercest detractors
America's birthday this year comes at a moment when its history is being debated, so we're bringing back this episode with Ty Seidule, author of "Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner's Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause." Original air date: May 18.
