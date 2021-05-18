Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
How Ty Seidule went from revering Robert E. Lee to being one of his fiercest detractors
The retired Army Brigadier General, professor and author of "Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause," discusses the Confederate general's legacy and its impact on him.
How Ty Seidule went from revering Robert E. Lee to being one of his fiercest detractors
The retired Army Brigadier General, professor and author of "Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause," discusses the Confederate general's legacy and its impact on him.