In “How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them,” Barbara F. Walter argues that the United States has not been a traditional democracy for a few years, and worse, that we are following a well-worn path to civil war. This conversation was recorded for Washington Post Live on Jan. 26.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, joins Jonathan Capehart for a discussion about forestalling conflicts abroad, particularly as Russia amasses troops on the Ukrainian border. (This conversation was recorded for Washington Post Live on Jan. 18, 2022.)