John Legend isn't just an artist. He's an activist.

The singer talks about police reform, voting rights and his role as a Black artist in today's climate. This episode is adapted from a Washington Post Live conversation that originally aired Oct. 1.

Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Loading...

Previous Episode

After five years of incredible conversations, the curtain is coming down on "Cape Up." But that doesn't mean Jonathan is going away. Tune in for a special announcement.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021
