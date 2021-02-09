Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Jonathan Metzl on what's driving polarization in a post-Trump America — and how to fix it
The "Dying of Whiteness" author talks about what he’s learning from new focus groups and why the 2019 Democratic victories in the Kentucky and Louisiana governor’s races "in the middle of Trumpism" provide a roadmap for bridging the divide.
Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Jonathan Metzl on what's driving polarization in a post-Trump America — and how to fix it
The "Dying of Whiteness" author talks about what he’s learning from new focus groups and why the 2019 Democratic victories in the Kentucky and Louisiana governor’s races "in the middle of Trumpism" provide a roadmap for bridging the divide.