Jonathan Metzl on what's driving polarization in a post-Trump America — and how to fix it

The "Dying of Whiteness" author talks about what he’s learning from new focus groups and why the 2019 Democratic victories in the Kentucky and Louisiana governor’s races "in the middle of Trumpism" provide a roadmap for bridging the divide.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

Jonathan Metzl on what's driving polarization in a post-Trump America — and how to fix it

The "Dying of Whiteness" author talks about what he’s learning from new focus groups and why the 2019 Democratic victories in the Kentucky and Louisiana governor’s races "in the middle of Trumpism" provide a roadmap for bridging the divide.
Previous Episode
'The Hate U Give’ author Angie Thomas on the importance of humanizing Black men
Writing in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Thomas said, “The weight and the responsibility…felt even greater.”
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Other: Mixed Race in America Series Cover Image
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.