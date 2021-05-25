Keith Ellison reflects on the year since the murder of George Floyd

The Minnesota attorney general discusses the Floyd case and the need for Congress to take immediate action on police reform.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

Keith Ellison reflects on the year since the murder of George Floyd

The Minnesota attorney general discusses the Floyd case and the need for Congress to take immediate action on police reform.
Previous Episode
How Ty Seidule went from revering Robert E. Lee to being one of his fiercest detractors
The retired Army brigadier general, professor and author of "Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause" discusses the Confederate general's legacy and its impact on him.
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Other: Mixed Race in America Series Cover Image
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.