Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Michael J. Fox gets personal about Parkinson's

In his latest memoir, "No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality," veteran actor Michael J. Fox discusses how he's adapted to life with Parkinson's disease. This conversation was recorded in September for Washington Post Live.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Loading...
Add to a podcast app
Michael J. Fox gets personal about Parkinson's

In his latest memoir, "No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality," veteran actor Michael J. Fox discusses how he's adapted to life with Parkinson's disease. This conversation was recorded in September for Washington Post Live.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Loading...
Previous Episode

From touring the world with Bruce Springsteen to serving as Tony Soprano's right-hand man, Stevie Van Zandt discusses his 50 years in the entertainment industry in a new memoir: "Unrequited Infatuations." This conversation was adapted from Washington Post Live.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
End of carousel