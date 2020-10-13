Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share via Email
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on Tumblr
Link to homepage
Print Article
All Post podcasts
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
MJ Hegar wants to bring Texas values to the Senate. She says John Cornyn lacks backbone and courage.
The minute that John Cornyn went from being Texas to D.C., that's when his approval ratings plummeted," says Hegar, who considers health-care access and economic recovery top issues for Texans.
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
See more from Jonathan Capeheart
Read more from Washington Post Opinions
Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RSS
MJ Hegar wants to bring Texas values to the Senate. She says John Cornyn lacks backbone and courage.
The minute that John Cornyn went from being Texas to D.C., that's when his approval ratings plummeted," says Hegar, who considers health-care access and economic recovery top issues for Texans.
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
See more from Jonathan Capeheart
Read more from Washington Post Opinions
Previous Episode
Sen. Chris Coons believes John McCain and John Lewis each left us an urgent message
The senator from Delaware weighs in on the first presidential debate, the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and the worries of U.S. allies.
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Download The Washington Post App
Policies & Standards
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Print Products Terms of Sale
Digital Products Terms of Sale
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions & Discussion Policy
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
About Us
Public Relations
Careers
Diversity & Inclusion
Newspaper in Education
Today's Paper
WP BrandStudio
Events
Policies & Standards
Get The Post
Home Delivery
Digital Subscription
Gift Subscriptions
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters & Alerts
Washington Post Live
Reprints & Permissions
Post Store
Photo Store
e-Replica
Help
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Reader Representative
Advertise
Licensing & Syndication
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Terms of Use
Digital Products Terms of Sale
Print Products Terms of Sale
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions & Discussion Policy
Request a Correction
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
washingtonpost.com
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post