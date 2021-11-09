Each year, thousands of young people are sent to congregate care settings to address behavioral concerns or to receive psychiatric support. In a conversation adapted from Washington Post Live, Paris Hilton, California Rep. Ro Khanna and advocate Caroline Cole join Jonathan for a discussion about the "troubled teen industry," where abuse runs rampant.
Each year, thousands of young people are sent to congregate care settings to address behavioral concerns or to receive psychiatric support. In a conversation adapted from Washington Post Live, Paris Hilton, California Rep. Ro Khanna and advocate Caroline Cole join Jonathan for a discussion about the "troubled teen industry," where abuse runs rampant.
See more from Jonathan Capehart
Read more from Washington Post Opinions
Each year, thousands of young people are sent to congregate care settings to address behavioral concerns or to receive psychiatric support. In a conversation adapted from Washington Post Live, Paris Hilton, California Rep. Ro Khanna and advocate Caroline Cole join Jonathan for a discussion about the "troubled teen industry," where abuse runs rampant.
Each year, thousands of young people are sent to congregate care settings to address behavioral concerns or to receive psychiatric support. In a conversation adapted from Washington Post Live, Paris Hilton, California Rep. Ro Khanna and advocate Caroline Cole join Jonathan for a discussion about the "troubled teen industry," where abuse runs rampant.
See more from Jonathan Capehart
Read more from Washington Post Opinions
The singer talks about police reform, voting rights and his role as a Black artist in today's climate. This episode is adapted from a Washington Post Live conversation that originally aired Oct. 1.