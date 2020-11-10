Raphael Warnock believes he'll win in Georgia. He tells us why.

The senior pastor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s former church talks about how the rigors of being a minister have prepared him for the campaign trail, and why he thinks he'll beat Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
