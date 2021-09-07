Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Rep. Andy Kim on anti-Asian hate
In an episode that originally aired in March, the New Jersey congressman discusses anti-Asian hate in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings, and how he talks about the rise in hate crimes with his young son.
