Rep. Andy Kim on anti-Asian hate

In an episode that originally aired in March, the New Jersey congressman discusses anti-Asian hate in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings, and how he talks about the rise in hate crimes with his young son.

Previous Episode
Sen. Jeff Merkley's decade-long push for filibuster reform
In this conversation from March, Merkley gets into how the filibuster has ground work in the Senate to a halt. And what he thinks should be done to fix it, especially to preserve voting rights.
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
