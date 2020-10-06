Sen. Chris Coons believes John McCain and John Lewis each left us an urgent message

The senator from Delaware weighs in on the first presidential debate, the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and the worries of U.S. allies.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
RadioPublic
Stitcher
RSS

Sen. Chris Coons believes John McCain and John Lewis each left us an urgent message

The senator from Delaware weighs in on the first presidential debate, the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and the worries of U.S. allies.
Previous Episode
The Rev. Al Sharpton discusses why it is imperative to 'Rise Up' in this moment
The activist and minister talks about the themes in his latest book, "Rise Up: Confronting a Country at the Crossroads," including latte liberals and toxic masculinity.
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Other: Mixed Race in America Series Cover Image
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.