Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Stevie Van Zandt's 'Unrequited Infatuations'

From touring the world with Bruce Springsteen to serving as Tony Soprano's right-hand man, Stevie Van Zandt discusses his 50 years in the entertainment industry in a new memoir: "Unrequited Infatuations." This conversation was adapted from Washington Post Live.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Loading...

From touring the world with Bruce Springsteen to serving as Tony Soprano's right-hand man, Stevie Van Zandt discusses his 50 years in the entertainment industry in a new memoir: "Unrequited Infatuations." This conversation was adapted from Washington Post Live.

See more from Jonathan Capehart

Read more from Washington Post Opinions

Listen to Please, Go On

Add to a podcast app
Stevie Van Zandt's 'Unrequited Infatuations'

From touring the world with Bruce Springsteen to serving as Tony Soprano's right-hand man, Stevie Van Zandt discusses his 50 years in the entertainment industry in a new memoir: "Unrequited Infatuations." This conversation was adapted from Washington Post Live.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Loading...

From touring the world with Bruce Springsteen to serving as Tony Soprano's right-hand man, Stevie Van Zandt discusses his 50 years in the entertainment industry in a new memoir: "Unrequited Infatuations." This conversation was adapted from Washington Post Live.

See more from Jonathan Capehart

Read more from Washington Post Opinions

Listen to Please, Go On

Previous Episode

Former world tennis champion and social activist Billie Jean King is one of the most iconic athletes in American history. In a conversation adapted from Washington Post Live, King shares stories from her new autobiography, "All In."

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
End of carousel