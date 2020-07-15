What Susan Rice thinks she could bring to a Biden administration
Susan Rice, a former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser, is being considered as a potential running mate for Joe Biden. She discusses not only foreign policy but also the global pandemic and the racial reckoning facing America today.
About Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. "Cape Up" is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions.
In this episode
Want to share your feedback on this show and other Washington Post podcasts? Go to https://washingtonpost.com/podcastsurvey
About Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. "Cape Up" is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions.