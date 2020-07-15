What Susan Rice thinks she could bring to a Biden administration

What Susan Rice thinks she could bring to a Biden administration Cover Image
Susan Rice, a former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser, is being considered as a potential running mate for Joe Biden. She discusses not only foreign policy but also the global pandemic and the racial reckoning facing America today.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
RadioPublic
iHeartRadio
RSS

About Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart

Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. "Cape Up" is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions.
All Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart episodes
All podcasts

In this episode

Want to share your feedback on this show and other Washington Post podcasts? Go to https://washingtonpost.com/podcastsurvey

About Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart

Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. "Cape Up" is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions.
All Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart episodes
All podcasts