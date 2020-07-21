Tammy Duckworth: Trump ‘cares more about dead traitors than he does about our troops’

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a military veteran who was recently in the news when Tucker Carlson said she "hated America," discusses Trump's failures on the military, coronavirus and race — and what she would do if asked to be Joe Biden's running mate.

