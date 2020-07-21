Tammy Duckworth: Trump ‘cares more about dead traitors than he does about our troops’

Tammy Duckworth: Trump 'cares more about dead traitors than he does about our troops'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a military veteran who was recently in the news when Tucker Carlson said she "hated America," discusses Trump's failures on the military, coronavirus and race — and what she would do if asked to be Joe Biden's running mate.
Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart

Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. "Cape Up" is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions.
In this episode

