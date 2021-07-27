Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson explains why she joined the Austin walkout
The Texas state representative is among the 57 Democrats who left Austin in order to deny state Republicans the quorum needed to pass their voter suppression bill. They came to Washington with one goal: to appeal for federal action on voting rights.
