The author of ‘White Fragility’ doesn’t think ‘most white people care about racial injustice’

Robin DiAngelo, the author of “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” doesn’t mince words. “I actually don’t think that most white people care about racial injustice. I really don’t,” she says.

