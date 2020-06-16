The author of ‘White Rage’ on the persistent pattern of punishing blacks for their resilience

The author of ‘White Rage’ on the persistent pattern of punishing blacks for their resilience Cover Image
"We actually punish black people for being resilient," says Carol Anderson, the author of “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide.” She lays out a persistent pattern of injustice for African Americans in U.S. history.
About Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart

Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. 'Cape Up' is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions.
In this episode


