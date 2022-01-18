Facebook
The Rev. Al Sharpton on voting rights and 'righteous troublemakers'

In this conversation recorded on Jan. 13 for Washington Post Live, the Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the battle over voting rights and his new book, "Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America."

Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Previous Episode

In his moving new book, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) recalls the death of his son, Tommy, in the days before the Jan. 6 insurrection and how he and his family endured a year of unthinkable loss. This conversation first aired on Washington Post Live on Jan. 5.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022
