In this conversation recorded on Jan. 13 for Washington Post Live, the Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the battle over voting rights and his new book, "Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America."
In this conversation recorded on Jan. 13 for Washington Post Live, the Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the battle over voting rights and his new book, "Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America."
In his moving new book, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) recalls the death of his son, Tommy, in the days before the Jan. 6 insurrection and how he and his family endured a year of unthinkable loss. This conversation first aired on Washington Post Live on Jan. 5.