‘This election is a matter of life and death:’ Karen Bass talks race, covid-19 and the election

‘This election is a matter of life and death:’ Karen Bass talks race, covid-19 and the election Cover Image
Rep. Bass, who is among those being vetted as Joe Biden’s running mate, discusses her work as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, and her hopes for the future. "The world needs us,” she says.
About Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart

Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. "Cape Up" is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions.
