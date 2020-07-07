'This is the time to act' on police reform, Kamala Harris says — and those reforms need teeth

Harris, a Democratic senator from California, also discussed during a live taping of Cape Up the coronavirus pandemic and the explosive allegation that Russia was paying bounties to the Taliban for killing U.S. troops.

