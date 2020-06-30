We aren't paying enough attention to the impact of the pandemic on the arts

We aren't paying enough attention to the impact of the pandemic on the arts Cover Image
Poet Elizabeth Alexander, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation president who spoke at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, discusses the importance of the arts to society and has advice for those who have lost loved ones during the covid-19 pandemic.
About Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart

Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. "Cape Up" is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions.
