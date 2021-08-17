We need more honest teaching of America's painful history

In this episode from 2018, Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative explains why we must come to terms with America's history if we are ever to start healing. The conversation is as relevant as ever amid debates about "critical race theory."

See more from Jonathan Capehart 

Read more from Washington Post Opinions

Listen to the new Post Opinions podcast: Please, Go On

Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

We need more honest teaching of America's painful history

In this episode from 2018, Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative explains why we must come to terms with America's history if we are ever to start healing. The conversation is as relevant as ever amid debates about "critical race theory."

See more from Jonathan Capehart 

Read more from Washington Post Opinions

Listen to the new Post Opinions podcast: Please, Go On

Previous Episode
Ibram X. Kendi explains why racist policies — not people — are the problem
The author of "How to be Antiracist" discusses the effect of bad policies and how we can move forward from them.
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Other: Mixed Race in America Series Cover Image
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.