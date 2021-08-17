Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
We need more honest teaching of America's painful history
In this episode from 2018, Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative explains why we must come to terms with America's history if we are ever to start healing. The conversation is as relevant as ever amid debates about "critical race theory."
