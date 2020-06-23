'We're all struggling with this': The Army's top enlisted service member opens up about race

'We're all struggling with this': The Army's top enlisted service member opens up about race Cover Image
Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, the highest ranking enlisted member of the U.S. Army, discusses his upbringing in Alabama and why he sometimes felt, being biracial, he was "not black enough for black people."
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. 'Cape Up' is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions.
About Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart

Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. 'Cape Up' is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions.
