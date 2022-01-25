Facebook
What happens if Russia invades Ukraine?

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, joins Jonathan Capehart for a discussion about forestalling conflicts abroad, particularly as Russia amasses troops on the Ukrainian border. (This conversation was recorded for Washington Post Live on Jan. 18, 2022.)

Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Previous Episode

In this conversation recorded on Jan. 13 for Washington Post Live, the Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the battle over voting rights and his new book, "Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America."

Tuesday, January 18, 2022
