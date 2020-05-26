Why this candidate for West Virginia governor isn't even the focal point of his own campaign

Stephen Smith is running an unconventional campaign for governor of West Virginia. Its policy proposals and budget have been written by the people. Listen to Smith discuss why the pandemic has enhanced his campaign's “West Virginia Can’t Wait” message.

