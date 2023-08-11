In this conversation recorded on July 19 for Washington Post Live, Alicia Roth Weigel, an activist profiled in “Every Body," a new documentary exploring the lives of intersex people who are born with a combination of male and female biological traits, joins The Post’s Jonathan Capehart for a conversation about the intersex community, gender identity and the state of LGBTQIA+ rights in the country.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Aug. 2, University of Florida professor of history Paul Ortiz discusses the state’s efforts to curtail the teaching of African American history, including new curriculum standards to teach how enslaved people benefited from skills gained during slavery.