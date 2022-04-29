Facebook
Author Kostya Kennedy discusses Jackie Robinson's impact and legacy

Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with Kostya Kennedy about his new book “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson” and the legendary player’s enduring legacy as the 50th anniversary of Robinson's passing approaches.

Friday, April 29, 2022
