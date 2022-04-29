Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with Kostya Kennedy about his new book “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson” and the legendary player’s enduring legacy as the 50th anniversary of Robinson's passing approaches.
In this conversation recorded on April 18 for Washington Post Live, singer, actor and activist Janelle Monáe discusses her latest album, and her debut book, “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer.”