In this Washington Post Live conversation from May 10, Chasten Buttigieg discusses the new edition of his memoir, “I Have Something to Tell You,” which he rewrote for young adults, why he thinks the far right is going after LGBTQ Americans and what he hopes for his two children when they are old enough to read his book.
In this conversation first recorded for Washington Post Live on Jan. 19, Maya Moore Irons and Jonathan Irons discuss their new book, “Love & Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts,” their journey to get him released from prison after a wrongful conviction and their view on reforms to the criminal justice system.