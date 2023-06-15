In this Pride encore presentation of Capehart recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 22, Demetre Daskalakis, a career HIV specialist and advocate currently acting as the deputy coordinator for the White House National Mpox Response, discusses the search for an HIV vaccine, the role stigma plays in viruses propagating and whether eradicating HIV is possible in the near future.
In this Pride encore presentation of Capehart recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 22, Demetre Daskalakis, a career HIV specialist and advocate currently acting as the deputy coordinator for the White House National Mpox Response, discusses the search for an HIV vaccine, the role stigma plays in viruses propagating and whether eradicating HIV is possible in the near future.
In this Washington Post Live conversation recorded on May 17, composer Carlos Simon digs into his new work inspired by George Floyd’s life, “brea(d)th,” discusses the process of composing the work with librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph and how it reflects the promise of an equitable future in America.