In this Washington Post Live conversation from July 20, veteran Democratic political strategist Lis Smith discusses her memoir, “Any Given Tuesday,” a behind-the-scenes look at the fine line between personal and professional life while working at the top of Democratic politics.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Dec. 15, Elegance Bratton discusses his feature film debut, “The Inspection,” the gay protagonist’s emotionally complex relationships with his mother and fellow Marines, and why film was the right medium to tell this autobiographical story.