Best of: Michael Fanone’s battle for accountability for Jan. 6

In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 18, former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone discusses his new book, “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul,” recounts his firsthand experience defending the U.S. Capitol and explains why it’s so important to hold insurrectionists accountable for the violence of Jan. 6, 2021.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Previous Episode

In this conversation first recorded at the Global Women’s Summit on Nov. 15, Thomas-Greenfield discusses how her upbringing in the segregated South has affected her work as a diplomat and what it’s like being a Black women in a world dominated by White men.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
