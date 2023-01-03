In this Washington Post Live conversation recorded on June 9, writer Michael R. Jackson discusses his now-Tony Award-winning musical “A Strange Loop” and its decades-long journey to the stage.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from July 20, veteran Democratic political strategist Lis Smith discusses her memoir, “Any Given Tuesday,” a behind-the-scenes look at the fine line between personal and professional life while working at the top of Democratic politics.