In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 5, 2022, famed author and poet Nikki Giovanni discusses her children’s book, “A Library,” explores the freedom books give our lives and explains why she’s against banning any book.
In this conversation first recorded for Washington Post Live on April 6, artist Mickalene Thomas discusses her work celebrating the beauty of Black women, her exhibitions around the world and the power of seeing Black people engaged in leisure and relaxation.