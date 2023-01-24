Best of: Wes Moore on becoming Maryland’s first African American governor

In this conversation first recorded for Washington Post Live on Nov. 30, then-Gov.-elect Wes Moore of Maryland discusses his victory and plans for the first 100 days, the state of national politics, and how being the first African American governor of Maryland (and only the third in U.S. history) weighs on him.

Tuesday, January 24, 2023
In this Washington Post Live conversation recorded on Nov. 12, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins discusses his TV adaptation of Octavia Butler’s novel “Kindred,” why he thinks TV and movies have “damaged our ability” to understand history, and what he is ultimately trying to show about slavery.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023
