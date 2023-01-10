In this Washington Post Live conversation recorded on Jan. 6, actor Bill Nighy discusses his new film “Living,” its universal themes of mortality and procrastination, and the enduring legacy of the film that put him on the map, “Love Actually.”
In this Washington Post Live conversation recorded on June 9, writer Michael R. Jackson discusses his now-Tony Award-winning musical “A Strange Loop” and its decades-long journey to the stage.