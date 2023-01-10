Bill Nighy on ‘Living,’ mortality and ‘Love Actually’

In this Washington Post Live conversation recorded on Jan. 6, actor Bill Nighy discusses his new film “Living,” its universal themes of mortality and procrastination, and the enduring legacy of the film that put him on the map, “Love Actually.”

Tuesday, January 10, 2023
