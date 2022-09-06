Facebook
Billy Porter’s unstoppable journey

In this Washington Post Live conversation from Dec. 7, 2021, Billy Porter discusses his memoir, “Unprotected,” and opens up about his journey from the poverty of Pittsburgh to becoming the Tony, Grammy and Emmy-winning singer, actor and producer he is today.

Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Previous Episode

In this Washington Post Live conversation from July 7, Waithe and Rajani discuss Hillman Grad, the production company Waithe founded in 2015 to serve as a pipeline for marginalized storytellers; the shows “Master of None” and “The Chi,” which put Waithe on the map; and what it takes to make Hollywood more equitable.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
