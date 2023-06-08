In this Washington Post Live conversation recorded on May 17, composer Carlos Simon digs into his new work inspired by George Floyd’s life, “brea(d)th,” discusses the process of composing the work with librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph and how it reflects the promise of an equitable future in America.
In this Washington Post Live conversation recorded on May 17, composer Carlos Simon digs into his new work inspired by George Floyd’s life, “brea(d)th,” discusses the process of composing the work with librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph and how it reflects the promise of an equitable future in America.
In this Washington Post Live conversation, first recorded on May 24, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison talks about the third anniversary of George Floyd's murder, his role in holding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin accountable, how Floyd’s death fits into a horrific pattern of violence in American life, and his new book, “Break The Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence.”