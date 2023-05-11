In this Washington Post Live conversation from May 10, Chasten Buttigieg discusses the new edition of his memoir, “I Have Something to Tell You,” which he rewrote for young adults, why he thinks the far right is going after LGBTQ Americans and what he hopes for his two children when they are old enough to read his book.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on April 28, Kristina Ishmael, deputy director of the Education Department’s Office of Educational Technology, discusses the barriers to closing the digital divide, the importance of reliable internet access in providing equitable education and the obstacles to distributing financial assistance where it’s needed most.