In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on July 12, Washington Post opinion writer Christine Emba and Richard Reeves, president of the American Institute for Boys and Men, discuss Emba’s essay, “Men are lost. Here’s a map out of the wilderness,” how to address issues facing the modern American male and why the phrase “toxic masculinity” is a problem.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on July 20, Colson Whitehead discusses his new book, “Crook Manifesto,” how the novel fits into the Harlem trilogy, his writing process and what genres he plans to conquer next.