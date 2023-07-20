In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on July 20, Colson Whitehead discusses his new book, “Crook Manifesto,” how the novel fits into the Harlem trilogy, his writing process and what genres he plans to conquer next.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on July 20, Colson Whitehead discusses his new book, “Crook Manifesto,” how the novel fits into the Harlem trilogy, his writing process and what genres he plans to conquer next.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on July 12, Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, discusses the company’s ongoing efforts around equity and justice as well as its response to the Supreme Court’s curtailing of affirmative action in higher education.