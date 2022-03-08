First elected to Congress in 2016, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) speaks to Jonathan Capehart about U.S. involvement in the defense of Ukraine, the investigation into Jan. 6 and what's next in her career. This conversation was recorded on March 2 for Washington Post Live.
As Black History Month comes to a close, Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, who serves as chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, discusses her heroes, and the racism she and other Black women on Capitol Hill face. This conversation was recorded on Feb. 16 for "Washington Post Live."