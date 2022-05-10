Facebook
Danyel Smith’s ‘Very Personal History’ gives Black women of pop music their due

In this Washington Post Live conversation from May 4, author Danyel Smith explains why she wanted to give Black women their due in “Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.”

Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Previous Episode

In this conversation recorded on April 29 for Washington Post Live, author Kostya Kennedy discusses his new book “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson.”

Friday, April 29, 2022
