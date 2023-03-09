In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 22, Demetre Daskalakis, a career HIV specialist and advocate currently acting as the deputy coordinator for the White House National Monkeypox Response, speaks about the search for an HIV vaccine, the role stigma plays in viruses propagating, and whether eradicating HIV is possible in the near future.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 9, Mitch Landrieu, the White House infrastructure implementation coordinator, discussed President Biden’s ambitious plans to bring manufacturing back to the United States, the new jobs the administration’s programs have already created and why racism in America “continues to be its Achilles’ heel.”