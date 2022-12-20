In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Dec. 15, Elegance Bratton discusses his feature film debut, “The Inspection,” the gay protagonist’s emotionally complex relationships with his mother and fellow Marines, and why film was the right medium to tell this autobiographical story.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Dec. 15, Elegance Bratton discusses his feature film debut, “The Inspection,” the gay protagonist’s emotionally complex relationships with his mother and fellow Marines, and why film was the right medium to tell this autobiographical story.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Nov. 30, Cherry Jones and Vera Farmiga discuss their new miniseries “Five Days at Memorial,” which chronicles the events at Memorial Hospital in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the unimaginable decisions the characters they portray are forced to make.