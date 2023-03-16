Elizabeth Way and Elena Romero on how hip-hop transformed fashion

In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on March 16, Elizabeth Way and Elena Romero, co-curators of the “Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous” exhibition at the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology, discuss hip-hop’s enduring influence of fashion, the history of high-fashion brands appropriating streetwear and what it really means to wear your “Sunday best.”

Thursday, March 16, 2023
