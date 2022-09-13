In this Washington Post Live conversation from July 7, actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez discusses being the first out trans actress to win a Golden Globe, her historic role as Blanca Evangelista in the FX series “Pose,” and her current starring role alongside Maya Rudolph in the Apple TV Plus series “Loot.”
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Dec. 7, 2021, Billy Porter discusses his memoir, “Unprotected,” and opens up about his journey from the poverty of Pittsburgh to becoming the Tony, Grammy and Emmy-winning singer, actor and producer he is today.